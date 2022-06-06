Immutable X launches its open-source core SDK

The Immutable X team announced on Thursday that it has launched the open-source Immutable X core SDK. Immutable X said the SDK upgrade enhances the developer experiences on IMX Layer-2 with better performance, scalability and readability while enabling contributions from the community.

is an L2 scaling solution for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Ethereum, with instant trading, massive scalability, and zero gas fees for minting and trading with shared security with the Ethereum mainnet.

is up by 10.36% today and is trading at $1.044 at press time.