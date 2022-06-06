EthSign to launch its signature platform on Polygon

Polygon announced on Thursday that EthSign will launch its latest signature platform on the Polygon blockchain. EthSign serves as an interface between Web2 and Web3 by connecting legal agreement and smart contracts. With the new platform, users can upload documents, create annotation objects such as signing fields, text fields, and checkboxes, invite co-signers, track signing status, download documents, and view a history of the entire agreement lifecycle.

Polygon (previously Matic Network)

is the first well-structured, easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its core component is Polygon SDK, a modular, flexible framework that supports building multiple types of applications.

MATIC

