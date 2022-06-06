Dimo to launch its platform on Polygon

Polygon announced on Wednesday that Dimo will launch its platform on the Polygon blockchain. Dimo allows users and developers to tap into the rich stream of data generated by modern vehicles. Polygon revealed that Dimo has chosen to build on Polygon for the Web3 aspects of their product roadmap which includes NFTs and a token launch.

Polygon (previously Matic Network) is the first well-structured, easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its core component is Polygon SDK, a modular, flexible framework that supports building multiple types of applications. MATIC is up by 9.6% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.647.