The Pancakeswap team announced on Thursday that the Baked Potato NFT collection is live on the Pancakeswap NFT market. Baked Potatoes are 1,000 4K Resolution, 3D Generative Art Pieces living on the BNB Chain. Each NFT gives the holder exclusive access to Cannabis Educational Communities and Discussions within the ecosystem.

PancakeSwap is a BNB Chain-based decentralized exchange (DEX) with an automated market maker (AMM) model for swapping BEP-20 tokens. CAKE is up by more than 8% today and is currently trading at $4.744.