Total vaults on BitTorrent File System surpass 1.7 million

The BitTorrent team announced on Thursday that the total vaults on the BitTorrent File System (BTFS) have surpassed 1.7 million. BitTorrent File System (BTFS) is both a protocol and network implementation that provides a content-addressable, peer-to-peer mechanism for storing and sharing digital content in a decentralized file system.

The BitTorrent token is a TRC-10 token on the Tron blockchain. The BTT token intends to build a token-based economy for networking, bandwidth, and storage resources on the existing BitTorrent network.

BitTorrent’s BTTC token is up by 4.7% so far today and is trading at $0.00000111 at press time.