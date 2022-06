The Fantom team announced Thursday that the Boba Network is preparing to integrate onto the Fantom blockchain. Boba is an L2 Ethereum scaling and augmenting solution built by the Enya team as core contributors to the OMG Foundation.

Fantom is building a programmable platform on a directed acyclic-graph-based distributed ledger. Fantom’s FTM coin is up by more than 8% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.3761.