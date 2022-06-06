Vavel Games to launch Vavelverse on the Hedera network

Multi-blockchain wallet solution provider Venly, announced on Thursday that Vavel Games will launch its Vavelverse on the Hedera blockchain. Vavel Games is a gaming studio dedicated to bringing the next generation of MMO games to life. Through assistance from the HBAR Foundation, the development team behind the Hedera blockchain, Vavel Games is launching Vavelverse, a range of interoperable games run on the same decentralized engine, on the Hedera Network.

Vavel Games will leverage Hedera’s network and Venly’s technology to expand its presence in the Web3 space.

Hedera Hashgraph is distributed public ledger infrastructure. According to the team, it offers significant improvements over existing blockchains in five areas: performance, security, governance, stability, and regulatory compliance.

HBAR is trading at $0.0957 at press time, up by more than 3% over the last 24 hours.