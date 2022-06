The THORChain announced via a tweet on Thursday that it is going mainnet soon. The team said it has the full support of Binance, the most liquid venue for BEP2 RUNE, adding that the mainnet switch will occur soon. At the moment, THORChain operates on the Cosmos blockchain. The mainnet will see THORChain migrate to its own network.

THORChain is a decentralized cross-chain exchange where traders can swap cross-chain assets via liquidity pools across Binance Chain, Ethereum, and Bitcoin. RUNE is up by more than 11% so far today and is currently trading at $3.228.