The Sandbox announces a partnership with Ikonia
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-06-06 11:50
The Sandbox announced on Thursday that it has partnered with Kyiv-based NFT incubator Ikonia. The partnership will see the two entities bring the real-life mural celebrating Italian soccer icon Andrea Pirlo, located on Lafayette Street in NYC, into the metaverse.
Alongside MetaLabs, Ikonia has recreated Lafayette Street, including Jorit’s mural of Pirlo, in The Sandbox, allowing The Sandbox players to walk along the digital street where the mural will be the centerpiece.
The Sandbox is a virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain, where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences. SAND has added more than 7% to its value in the last 24 hours and currently trades at $1.3694 per token.
