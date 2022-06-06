The Sandbox announces a partnership with Ikonia

The Sandbox announced on Thursday that it has partnered with Kyiv-based NFT incubator Ikonia. The partnership will see the two entities bring the real-life mural celebrating Italian soccer icon Andrea Pirlo, located on Lafayette Street in NYC, into the metaverse.

Alongside MetaLabs, Ikonia has recreated Lafayette Street, including Jorit’s mural of Pirlo, in The Sandbox, allowing The Sandbox players to walk along the digital street where the mural will be the centerpiece.