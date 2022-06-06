The Sandbox to bring Alien Samurai Dino Warriors to the metaverse

The Sandbox announced on Thursday that it has partnered with artist and actor Dimitri “Vegas” Thivaios to bring Alien Samurai Dino Warriors to the metaverse. Termed the DinoVerse, it will feature voxel versions of fan-favorite Alien Samurai Dino Warriors heroes and villains in The Sandbox. Players will be able to meet and chat in the DinoVerse LAND using their avatar characters, The Sandbox added.

The Sandbox is a virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain, where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences. SAND has added more than 7% to its value in the last 24 hours and currently trades at $1.3713 per token.