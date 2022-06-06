Immutable X partners with Fr0ntierX

The Immutable X team announced on Thursday that it has partnered with the NFT platform Fr0ntierX. The two entities will work together to o help the world’s biggest brands transition into the NFT universe. Fr0ntierX’s launchpad will be powered by Immutable X’s IMX StarkWare’s ZK rollup technology will make it possible for brands to kickoff with full curation, 100% gas-free, and carbon-neutral NFTs.

Immutable X is an L2 scaling solution for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Ethereum, with instant trading, massive scalability, and zero gas fees for minting and trading with shared security with the Ethereum mainnet. IMX is up by 9% today and is trading at $1.033 at press time.