Illuvium integrates with Immutable X

Play-to-earn game Illuvium announced on Wednesday that it has integrated with Immutable X. By partnering with Immutable X as its exclusive protocol of choice, Illuvium said it can deliver the next generation of blockchain gaming. A AAA gaming experience with true digital ownership, near-instant and carbon-neutral transactions and all completely gas-free on L2 will be possible on the Immutable X blockchain, Illuvium added.

Immutable X is an L2 scaling solution for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Ethereum, with instant trading, massive scalability, and zero gas fees for minting and trading with shared security with the Ethereum mainnet. IMX is up by 9% today and is trading at $1.033 at press time.