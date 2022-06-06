Immutable X launches the first prototype of its end-user reward system

Immutable X revealed on Thursday that it has launched the first prototype of its end-user reward system. The team added that for a limited period, trades on any supported marketplace can be eligible to get part of a $2M pool. Furthermore, this prototype release of user rewards will be under the supply schedule allocated and will be subject to an unlock period consistent with the whitepaper.

Immutable X is an L2 scaling solution for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Ethereum, with instant trading, massive scalability, and zero gas fees for minting and trading with shared security with the Ethereum mainnet. IMX is up by 10% today and is trading at $1.037 at press time.