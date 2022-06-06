IoTeX version 1.8 has been successfully activated

The IoTeX team announced on Friday that its protocol version 1.8 has been successfully activated. The new version was activated at block 17,662,681and all block producers and delegates are required to upgrade the node software to the latest official release v1.8.0. With this new chain upgrade, IoTeX users can now stake their IOTX tokens with MetaMask, TrustWallet and other Web3-compliant wallets, the team added.

IoTeX's mission is to be a privacy-centric blockchain managing the entire information lifecycle of an Internet of Things (IoT) network, including data collection, transport, storage, and utilization. IOTX is up by more than 5.4% so far today and is currently trading at $0.03581.