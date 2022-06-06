The Graph completes beta integration with Arweave Team

The Graph announced on Friday that its hosted service has completed a beta integration with the Arweave Team. this latest development will make it easier for users to access Arweave transaction data. This integration is a step forward for organizing all of web3's storage data and making it permanently searchable and accessible, The Graph added.

The Graph is an indexing protocol for decentralized applications that allows developers to efficiently access blockchain data. Developers can build subgraphs that define how to ingest, index, and serve blockchain data in a verifiable way.

GRT , the native token of The Graph Network, is up by more than 3.4% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.1665.

Arweave is a storage network built on a decentralized network structure called “blockweave technology”. Arweave is not strictly a blockchain, but a graph structure that links each block to two prior blocks. AR is up by 10.2% today and is trading at $13.84 per coin.