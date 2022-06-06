Stakeall Finance introduces liquid staking shuttle for Lido on Polygon

Polygon announced on Friday that Stakeall Finance has introduced its new Shuttle System for Lido on the Polygon network. Stakeall Finance is a blockchain platform that builds DeFi staking strategies on Proof-of-Stake (PoS) protocols. Thanks to this latest development, users can now stake and bridge their stMATIC tokens to Polygon for a fraction of the usual fees.

Polygon (previously Matic Network)

is the first well-structured, easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its core component is Polygon SDK, a modular, flexible framework that supports building multiple types of applications.

MATIC

is up by 11.2% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.653.