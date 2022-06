The Loopring team announced on Friday that advanced NFT minting is now available on its blockchain again. With its advanced NFT minting feature, users don’t need technical skills to mint NFTs on the blockchain.

Loopring aims to build an open protocol for scalable, non-custodial, order book-based exchanges on Ethereum by leveraging zero-knowledge proofs. LRC , Loopring’s native token, is up by more than 13.53% today and is trading at $0.5780 at press time.