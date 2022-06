The Kava Network team announced on Saturday that Encentive has officially launched on its network. Encentive offers exclusive Web3 testing infrastructure and full technical support, Kava added.

aims to become the default DeFi platform by providing stablecoins and decentralized lending against all major crypto assets.

is up by more than 7.7% in the last 24 hours and is trading at $2.700 at press time.