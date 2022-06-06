Tron’s total accounts surpass 96 million

Tronscan, the block explorer of the TRON network, revealed on Friday that the total accounts created on the Tron network have surpassed 96 million. At the moment, the total accounts on the Tron network stand at 96,061,745.

TRON is a public blockchain attempting to become the core infrastructure for a decentralized internet. TRON relies on a Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) mechanism in which 27 Super Representatives rotate every 6 hours to validate blocks and transactions.

TRX is up by more than 5% so far today and is trading at $0.08430 at press time.