12 projects integrated Chainlink services last week

Chainlink announced on Sunday that 12 projects adopted five of its services last week. The projects were spread across four major blockchains including BNBChain, Ethereum, Polygon and Solana.

Chainlink Network

(LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain.

LINK

is up by more than 10.68% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $8.08 at press time.