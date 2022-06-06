Pancakeswap announces a new Syrup Pool with Chain

The Pancakeswap team announced on Friday that it has a new Syrup Pool with Chain. Chain is a cloud blockchain infrastructure that enables organizations to build better financial services from the ground up. Pancakeswap users can now stake CAKE and earn XCN, the native token of the Chain ecosystem.

PancakeSwap is a BNB Chain-based decentralized exchange (DEX) with an automated market maker (AMM) model for swapping BEP-20 tokens. CAKE is up by more than 9.42% today and is currently trading at $4.761.