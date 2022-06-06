Pancakeswap asks its community to vote on a new proposal

The Pancakeswap team announced on Monday that its community can now vote on a new farm rewards adjustment proposal. According to the decentralized exchange, the proposal seeks to redirect rewards to high-value, high-performing farms and make room for upcoming new Syrup Pools.

PancakeSwap is a BNB Chain-based decentralized exchange (DEX) with an automated market maker (AMM) model for swapping BEP-20 tokens. CAKE is up by more than 9.5% today and is currently trading at $4.764.