Algorand Foundation partners with StackUp

The Algorand Foundation announced on Friday that it has partnered with StackUp, a platform dedicated to training developers. StackUp has launched aimed at getting players comfortable with all the key concepts, and the basic building blocks of Algorand.

Algorand

is an open-source, permissionless, Pure Proof-of-Stake (PPoS) blockchain protocol for “the next generation of financial products”. As such, Algorand ensures "full participation, protection and speed within a truly decentralized network".

ALGO

is trading at $0.4211 at press time, up by more than 8% in the last 24 hours.