Algorand Foundation partners with StackUp
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-06-06 10:29
The Algorand Foundation announced on Friday that it has partnered with StackUp, a platform dedicated to training developers. StackUp has launched aimed at getting players comfortable with all the key concepts, and the basic building blocks of Algorand.
Algorand is an open-source, permissionless, Pure Proof-of-Stake (PPoS) blockchain protocol for “the next generation of financial products”. As such, Algorand ensures "full participation, protection and speed within a truly decentralized network". ALGO is trading at $0.4211 at press time, up by more than 8% in the last 24 hours.
