Binance Market Update (2022-06-06)
Binance
2022-06-06 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.29T, up by 5.08% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,507 and $31,530 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $31,485, up by 6.17%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include BEL, PEOPLE, and XEC, up by 30%, 20%, and 18%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Futures Weekly Wrap (May 30th-Jun 5th): On the Verge of a Major Price Movement
- Bitcoin Mega Whale Holdings Touch One-Year High As BTC Jumps Past $31,000On-chain data provider Santiment notes that the total whale holdings by Bitcoin have touched their one-month high.
- Yuga Labs Confirms Discord Server Hack; 200 ETH Worth of NFTs Stolen
- Bitcoin Registers First Weekly Green Candle in 10 WeeksAs of press time, Bitcoin is trading 4% up at a price of $30,990 with a market cap of $589 billion.
- Solana Blockchain Surpasses $2 Billion in All-Time NFT SalesSolana reaches new milestones about the biggest blockchains by all-time NFT sales volume.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $5.3826 (+14.96%)
- ETH: $1903.61 (+6.55%)
- BNB: $311 (+4.54%)
- ADA: $0.6341 (+12.93%)
- XRP: $0.4045 (+3.45%)
- SOL: $44.01 (+12.53%)
- DOGE: $0.08384 (+2.64%)
- DOT: $9.92 (+6.32%)
- TRX: $0.08439 (+5.17%)
- AVAX: $27.32 (+9.59%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- BEL/BUSD (+30%)
- PEOPLE/BUSD (+20%)
- XEC/BUSD (+18%)
