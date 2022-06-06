Binance Market Update (2022-06-06)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.29T, up by 5.08% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,507 and $31,530 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $31,485, up by 6.17%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include BEL , PEOPLE , and XEC , up by 30%, 20%, and 18%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: