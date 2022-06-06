Goldman Sachs Survey Shows Insurers Are Warming Up to Bitcoin and Crypto

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Visa Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Goldman Sachs Survey Shows Insurers Are Warming Up to Bitcoin and Crypto

Bhushan Akolkar-CoinGape
2022-06-06 04:33
Wall Street banking giant Goldman Sachs recently released the data from its annual insurance survey. Interestingly, for the first time, the survey had an outlook on cryptocurrencies.
After surveying nearly 328 top executives from insurance firms, 6% of the respondents said that they are already invested in crypto or looking to seek exposure. These respondents collectively handle almost half the $26 trillion global insurance industry.
Interestingly, most of the insurers showing interest in crypto are from America. “The vast majority of insurers are not considering investing in cryptocurrencies,” according to the report. “American insurers are slightly more interested”. Goldman Sachs’ global head of insurance asset management and liquidity, Mike Siegel said:
“We had respondents that represented over $13 trillion worth of assets, which is about half of the global industry’s assets. So, we think that the survey is very representative of what the industry is thinking.”
However, cryptocurrencies weren’t the most preferred option. They came fifth in choice after private equity, commodities, and emerging market equities. Interestingly, they stood above corporate loans, traditional banking loans, finance companies, and debt funds. Recently, even Wall Street giant JPMorgan said that they would prefer investing in cryptocurrencies over real estate.

Companies Interested to Know About Bitcoin and Crypto

The recent survey from Goldman Sachs shows that insurance firms, however, show interest in learning about crypto and the supporting infrastructure. Siegel said:
“If this becomes a transactable currency, they want to have the ability down the road to denominate policies in crypto. And also accept premium in crypto, just like they do in, say, dollars or yen or sterling or euro”.
It will be interesting to see if insurers start accepting crypto payments anytime in the future. Of course, that will be subject to how regulatory policies in the U.S. and worldwide take shape. While insurers have been a bit reluctant about crypto, they are optimistic about the underlying blockchain technology. The use of blockchain will only bring greater transparency to this sector.
View full text