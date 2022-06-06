Solana Blockchain Surpasses $2 Billion in All-Time NFT Sales

Solana continues to fight for its place among the best smart contracts-backed platforms after reaching new milestones with regard to the biggest blockchains by all-time NFT sales volume.

According to Be[In]Crypto research, Solana had a total sales volume of around $2.35 billion, as of June 5. The milestone puts Solana in third place behind Ronin and Ethereum. With that said, Solana commands a higher all-time sales volume than Flow, Polygon, WAX, Avalanche, Palm, Tezos, Waves, Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and Panini.

Source: All-Time Blockchain NFT Sales Volume Rankings by CryptoSlam

What caused soaring Solana sales volume?

When looking at the increasing number of unique buyers from October 2021, the surge in sales led to the blockchain’s ascending total transaction counts totaling 83,697 unique buyers and 374,618 transactions. By the end of October, Solana’s sales volume was in the region of $286.4 million.

An 83% spike in the number of unique buyers from October led to a new all-time high in the number of new buyers of NFT on Solana in January 2022. In January 2022, unique buyers were 153,602 which corresponded to 1,014,963 transactions. Coincidentally, this month also proved to be Solana’s all-time high in monthly sales volume with around $298.69 million.