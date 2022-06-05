Binance Market Update (2022-06-05)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.24T, up by 1.47% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,507 and $30,155 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,055, up by 1.52%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BIFI , STEEM , and RAMP , up by 30%, 23%, and 16%, respectively.

Market movers: