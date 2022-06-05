copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-06-05)
Binance
2022-06-05 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.24T, up by 1.47% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,507 and $30,155 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,055, up by 1.52%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BIFI, STEEM, and RAMP, up by 30%, 23%, and 16%, respectively.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $5.1228 (-19.33%)
- ETH: $1821.53 (+2.94%)
- BNB: $301.2 (+0.53%)
- ADA: $0.5766 (+3.50%)
- XRP: $0.3991 (+2.39%)
- SOL: $39.68 (+6.04%)
- DOGE: $0.08189 (+0.74%)
- DOT: $9.51 (+1.49%)
- TRX: $0.08221 (+2.57%)
- AVAX: $24.81 (+7.26%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- BIFI/BUSD (+30%)
- STEEM/BUSD (+23%)
- RAMP/BUSD (+16%)
