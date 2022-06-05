Binance Market Update (2022-06-05)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.23T, up by 0.58% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,507 and $29,951 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,940, up by 0.42%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BIFI , STEEM , and RAMP , up by 41%, 21%, and 15%, respectively.

Market movers: