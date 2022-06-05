copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-06-05)
Binance
2022-06-05 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.23T, up by 0.58% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,507 and $29,951 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,940, up by 0.42%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BIFI, STEEM, and RAMP, up by 41%, 21%, and 15%, respectively.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $5.2979 (-17.50%)
- ETH: $1810.99 (+2.03%)
- BNB: $299.2 (-0.56%)
- XRP: $0.3951 (+1.20%)
- ADA: $0.5652 (+1.15%)
- SOL: $39.84 (+5.82%)
- DOGE: $0.08176 (+0.34%)
- DOT: $9.44 (+0.21%)
- TRX: $0.08193 (+2.41%)
- AVAX: $24.63 (+5.71%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- BIFI/BUSD (+41%)
- STEEM/BUSD (+21%)
- RAMP/BUSD (+15%)
