Binance Market Update (2022-06-05)
2022-06-05 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.23T, up by 0.22% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,450 and $29,951 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,655, down by -0.24%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BURGER, BIFI, and COCOS, up by 69%, 40%, and 25%, respectively.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $4.8239 (-25.35%)
- ETH: $1786.24 (+0.75%)
- BNB: $297.5 (-0.90%)
- ADA: $0.5616 (-0.67%)
- XRP: $0.391 (-0.15%)
- SOL: $39.11 (+3.82%)
- DOGE: $0.08171 (-0.40%)
- DOT: $9.33 (-0.64%)
- TRX: $0.0802 (+0.63%)
- AVAX: $24.92 (+7.18%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- BURGER/BUSD (+69%)
- BIFI/BUSD (+40%)
- COCOS/BUSD (+25%)
