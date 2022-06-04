copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-06-04)
Binance
2022-06-04 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.22T, up by 0.45% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,450 and $29,951 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,607, up by 0.27%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BURGER, COCOS, and ASR, up by 88%, 40%, and 39%, respectively.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $6.3511 (-1.65%)
- ETH: $1769.44 (+1.24%)
- BNB: $299.6 (+1.28%)
- XRP: $0.3894 (+0.91%)
- ADA: $0.5571 (+0.05%)
- SOL: $37.4 (-1.76%)
- DOGE: $0.08129 (+0.88%)
- DOT: $9.37 (+0.64%)
- TRX: $0.08019 (-1.07%)
- AVAX: $23.11 (+1.45%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- BURGER/BUSD (+88%)
- COCOS/BUSD (+40%)
- ASR/BUSD (+39%)
View full text