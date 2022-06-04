Binance Market Update (2022-06-04)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.22T, up by 0.45% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,450 and $29,951 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,607, up by 0.27%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BURGER , COCOS , and ASR , up by 88%, 40%, and 39%, respectively.

Market movers: