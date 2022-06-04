Binance Market Update (2022-06-04)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.23T, up by 1.01% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,371 and $29,951 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,814, up by 1.08%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BURGER , ASR , and COCOS , up by 54%, 36%, and 21%, respectively.

Market movers: