Binance Market Update (2022-06-04)
Binance
2022-06-04 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.23T, up by 1.01% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,371 and $29,951 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,814, up by 1.08%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BURGER, ASR, and COCOS, up by 54%, 36%, and 21%, respectively.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $6.42 (-2.01%)
- ETH: $1775.41 (+0.64%)
- BNB: $300.9 (+1.86%)
- XRP: $0.3905 (+0.75%)
- ADA: $0.5587 (+2.33%)
- SOL: $37.65 (-1.05%)
- DOGE: $0.08145 (+1.85%)
- DOT: $9.42 (+1.73%)
- TRX: $0.07997 (-1.10%)
- AVAX: $23.3 (+2.19%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- BURGER/BUSD (+54%)
- ASR/BUSD (+36%)
- COCOS/BUSD (+21%)
