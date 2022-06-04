Binance Market Update (2022-06-04)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.23T, down by -1.90% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,242 and $30,454 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,723, down by -2.27%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include ASR , OCEAN , and GRT , up by 57%, 21%, and 16%, respectively.

Market movers: