Binance Market Update (2022-06-04)
Binance
2022-06-04 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.23T, down by -1.90% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,242 and $30,454 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,723, down by -2.27%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include ASR, OCEAN, and GRT, up by 57%, 21%, and 16%, respectively.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $6.4701 (-2.04%)
- ETH: $1772.96 (-1.97%)
- BNB: $300.2 (-1.09%)
- ADA: $0.566 (-2.83%)
- XRP: $0.3915 (-2.30%)
- SOL: $37.75 (-4.79%)
- DOGE: $0.08199 (+0.33%)
- DOT: $9.39 (-3.49%)
- TRX: $0.07967 (-5.59%)
- AVAX: $23.26 (-1.98%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- ASR/BUSD (+57%)
- OCEAN/BUSD (+21%)
- GRT/BUSD (+16%)
