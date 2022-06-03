copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-06-03)
Binance
2022-06-03 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.22T, down by -2.34% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,242 and $30,669 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,528, down by -2.42%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include BEL, STPT, and RSR, up by 48%, 20%, and 10%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- A16z Says DAOs May Be Better Off Filing Legal Papers, Paying Taxesa16z is offering a set of proposed solutions that says DAOs may be better off settling in and paying U.S. taxes.
- As Polygon Courts Terra Developers, It Takes Shots at SolanaLayer 2 platform Polygon is reiterating its attempts to lure Terra developers in the wake of Terra’s collapse.
- Riot Blockchain Sells More Bitcoin, Trims Hashrate GuidanceRiot Blockchain (RIOT) is unloading more than half of the bitcoin it mined in May.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $6.4585 (-7.80%)
- ETH: $1748.01 (-3.96%)
- BNB: $295.8 (-3.05%)
- ADA: $0.5568 (-4.46%)
- XRP: $0.3859 (-3.02%)
- SOL: $38.07 (-5.81%)
- DOGE: $0.08056 (-1.85%)
- DOT: $9.32 (-5.28%)
- TRX: $0.08106 (-2.82%)
- AVAX: $22.79 (-6.02%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text