Binance Market Update (2022-06-03)
Binance
2022-06-03 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.21T, down by -2.79% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,242 and $30,669 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,497, down by -2.33%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include BEL, STPT, and USTC, up by 36%, 23%, and 12%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- A16z Says DAOs May Be Better Off Filing Legal Papers, Paying Taxesa16z is offering a set of proposed solutions that says DAOs may be better off settling in and paying U.S. taxes.
- As Polygon Courts Terra Developers, It Takes Shots at SolanaLayer 2 platform Polygon is reiterating its attempts to lure Terra developers in the wake of Terra’s collapse.
- Riot Blockchain Sells More Bitcoin, Trims Hashrate GuidanceRiot Blockchain (RIOT) is unloading more than half of the bitcoin it mined in May.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $6.5509 (-2.33%)
- ETH: $1763.9 (-2.84%)
- BNB: $295.4 (-2.60%)
- XRP: $0.3876 (-3.05%)
- ADA: $0.5459 (-7.18%)
- SOL: $38.04 (-6.51%)
- DOGE: $0.08 (-2.20%)
- DOT: $9.25 (-3.55%)
- TRX: $0.08088 (-4.85%)
- AVAX: $22.8 (-6.21%)
Top gainers on Binance:
