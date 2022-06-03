copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-06-03)
Binance
2022-06-03 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.25T, up by 0.81% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,569 and $30,669 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,414, up by 1.64%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BEL, USTC, and OP, up by 29%, 26%, and 25%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- A16z Says DAOs May Be Better Off Filing Legal Papers, Paying Taxesa16z is offering a set of proposed solutions that says DAOs may be better off settling in and paying U.S. taxes.
- As Polygon Courts Terra Developers, It Takes Shots at SolanaLayer 2 platform Polygon is reiterating its attempts to lure Terra developers in the wake of Terra’s collapse.
- Riot Blockchain Sells More Bitcoin, Trims Hashrate GuidanceRiot Blockchain (RIOT) is unloading more than half of the bitcoin it mined in May.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $6.6116 (+3.99%)
- ETH: $1808.56 (-0.73%)
- BNB: $303.3 (+0.00%)
- ADA: $0.5826 (+0.74%)
- XRP: $0.4007 (+1.31%)
- SOL: $39.66 (-0.05%)
- DOGE: $0.08172 (+0.52%)
- DOT: $9.74 (+2.42%)
- TRX: $0.08442 (+2.17%)
- AVAX: $23.74 (+0.55%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text