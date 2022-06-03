Binance Market Update (2022-06-03)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.25T, up by 0.81% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,569 and $30,669 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,414, up by 1.64%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BEL , USTC , and OP , up by 29%, 26%, and 25%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: