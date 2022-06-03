Kevin O’Leary Backed Bitcoin Miner to Locate HQ in North Dakota

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Visa Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Kevin O’Leary Backed Bitcoin Miner to Locate HQ in North Dakota

Aoyon Ashraf-Coindesk
2022-06-03 03:49
Bitcoin mining startup Bitzero has chosen North Dakota as the headquarters and hub for its North American operations.
  • “North Dakota emerged as the logical choice for Bitzero due to alignment on the state’s goal of being carbon neutral by 2030, its robust energy industry, favorable tax and regulatory environment, and access to top-tier engineering and software talent for the commercialization of new intellectual property in the data center space,” said the company in a statement.
  • CEO Akbar Shamji said Bitzero plans to build 200 megawatts of data centers in the state over the next two to three years at a cost of $400 million to $500 million. The company is also part of a joint venture for graphene battery technology, which plans to invest $200 million to $500 million to bring an assembly and distribution hub to North Dakota over the same time frame.
  • Bitzero describes itself as a miner that “harnesses renewable energy within an ESG-driven Zero Carbon Displacement ecosystem to harmonize relationships between data processing, crypto-mining, commerce, communities, and the environment.”
  • Television personality and green mining advocate Kevin O’Leary is a strategic investor of Bitzero, along with Dubai-based Phoenix Group, a bitcoin mining rig supplier and venture capital firm. In the statement, O’Leary teased another announcement regarding a project in Montana that’s due to be announced this week.
  • To date, Bitzero has raised about $100 million in investment capital and plans to go public on the Canadian stock exchange within the next 60 days, and then subsequently aim for listing on the Nasdaq.
  • At its most recent funding, the miner raised about $45.9 million in private placement at a share price of $0.40 each.
View full text