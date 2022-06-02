Binance Market Update (2022-06-02)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.25T, up by 0.05% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,303 and $30,383 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,259, up by 0.53%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include KEY , ICP , and USTC , up by 23%, 20%, and 19%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: