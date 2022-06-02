copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-06-02)
Binance
2022-06-02 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.25T, up by 0.05% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,303 and $30,383 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,259, up by 0.53%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include KEY, ICP, and USTC, up by 23%, 20%, and 19%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Former OpenSea Exec Charged With NFT Insider TradingThe NFT marketplace executive was on Wednesday charged with the first-ever digital asset insider trading scheme.
- Solana Halted by Bug Linked to Certain Cold Storage TransactionsSolana suffered its latest outage, and the network was slowly coming back to life on Wednesday evening as key infrastructure pieces resumed work.
- GameStop Reports $76.9M in Proceeds From Sales of Digital Assets in First QuarterGameStop generated $76.9 million from the sale of IMX tokens it had received as part of its partnership with NFT scaling platform Immutable.
- Market Wrap: Bitcoin Declines, Resisting Seasonal Norm; Altcoins Mixed
Market movers:
- LUNA: $6.9912 (+4.78%)
- ETH: $1819.6 (-0.00%)
- BNB: $305.1 (+0.63%)
- ADA: $0.5828 (+4.71%)
- XRP: $0.398 (-1.00%)
- SOL: $40.43 (-1.99%)
- DOGE: $0.0821 (+0.38%)
- DOT: $9.85 (+2.60%)
- TRX: $0.08341 (-2.27%)
- AVAX: $24.25 (-0.04%)
Top gainers on Binance:
