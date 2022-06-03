A16z Says DAOs May Be Better Off Filing Legal Papers, Paying Taxes

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Visa Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

A16z Says DAOs May Be Better Off Filing Legal Papers, Paying Taxes

Jesse Hamilton-Coindesk
2022-06-03 04:03
The rise of decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) has corresponded with legal headaches over how to formally establish an entity that – by design – doesn’t really want to be an entity.
Now prodigious crypto backer Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) is offering a set of proposed solutions, publishing a report Thursday that says such groups may be better off settling in and paying U.S. taxes.
Thursday’s document builds on a push in October to lay groundwork with lawmakers on how to deal with DAOs. The previous research was about the legal challenges facing these investment groups, while the latest document is meant as a potential roadmap for the decisions each DAO should be making.
DAOs lock up funds on a blockchain that a group of participants can transparently direct toward some shared aim. In its latest public effort to establish a U.S. legal foundation for DAOs, a16z is arguing they need structures that “do not require ongoing real-world human activity” to meet legal requirements – possibly favoring unincorporated nonprofit associations (UNAs) and limited liability companies (LLCs).
The challenge is keeping a DAO decentralized while allowing it to meet the tax requirements and other practical demands of a business or nonprofit. Using well-trodden, offshore strategies to avoid taxes “could substantially increase the risk of global backlash,” according to the paper written by Miles Jennings, a16z’s general counsel and head of decentralization, and David Kerr, a lawyer from Cowrie who is involved with the DAO Research Collective
“The practical benefits of U.S. domestic structures for projects with significant U.S. membership and contacts is clear,” the paper concluded, questioning whether settling into tax-free jurisdictions while the industry waits for regulations “is really the best course of action.”
A16z certainly has a lot at stake in the matter. The firm has been involved in DAO ventures, including leading a funding round last year for Syndicate – a startup seeking to simplify the creation of DAOs – which also drew investments from actor Ashton Kutcher and rapper Snoop Dogg.
Perhaps more importantly, many of the protocols in which a16z is invested are governed by DAOs. As a large token holder, a16z could single-handedly sway many governance proposals, and it set up a team last year – the first-ever third-party professional protocol politicians – to handle its voting and delegation
UNAs, LLCs or so-called limited cooperative associations “arguably provide the greatest foundation upon which decentralized operations can be built,” according to the paper, which offered a framework for guiding investors into picking the best type of entity to set up. “This is primarily due to the significant operational and governance flexibility these structures provide.”
View full text