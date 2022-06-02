copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-06-02)
Binance
2022-06-02 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.24T, down by -4.88% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,303 and $31,877 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,923, down by -5.32%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include ELF, WAVES, and POLY, up by 16%, 12%, and 8%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Former OpenSea Exec Charged With NFT Insider Trading
The NFT marketplace executive was on Wednesday charged with the first-ever digital asset insider trading scheme.
- Solana Halted by Bug Linked to Certain Cold Storage Transactions
Solana suffered its latest outage, and the network was slowly coming back to life on Wednesday evening as key infrastructure pieces resumed work.
- GameStop Reports $76.9M in Proceeds From Sales of Digital Assets in First Quarter
GameStop generated $76.9 million from the sale of IMX tokens it had received as part of its partnership with NFT scaling platform Immutable.
- Market Wrap: Bitcoin Declines, Resisting Seasonal Norm; Altcoins Mixed
- Binance Labs Closes $500M Investment Fund to Boost Blockchain, Web3, and Value-Building Technologies
Binance Labs closes a new $500 million investment fund with support from leading global institutional investors.
- eBay launches its NFT collection on Polygon
Polygon announced via Twitter that e-commerce platform eBay has launched its first-ever NFT collection on the Polygon blockchain.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $6.3603 (-8.97%)
- ETH: $1821.56 (-5.85%)
- BNB: $303.4 (-4.80%)
- ADA: $0.5784 (-5.46%)
- XRP: $0.3954 (-5.07%)
- SOL: $39.68 (-11.51%)
- DOGE: $0.08125 (-5.20%)
- DOT: $9.5 (-7.32%)
- TRX: $0.08261 (-5.04%)
- AVAX: $23.63 (-8.23%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- ELF/BUSD (+16%)
- WAVES/BUSD (+12%)
- POLY/BUSD (+8%)
