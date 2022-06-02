Solana Halted by Bug Linked to Certain Cold Storage Transactions

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Visa Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Solana Halted by Bug Linked to Certain Cold Storage Transactions

Danny Nelson-Coindesk
2022-06-02 00:47
Solana suffered its latest outage Wednesday, felled for over four hours by a bug in how the blockchain processes a niche type of transaction that’s designed for offline use-cases.
Validators began restarting the network only after disabling these so-called “durable nonce transactions,” Solana Labs Communications Chief Austin Federa told CoinDesk. They will remain nixed until developers identify and patch the exact culprit that threw Solana’s consensus mechanism off-kilter.
That may have ramifications for any offline custodian whose transactions fall under this category, perhaps even freezing their ability to move funds until the patch is in, validators said. CoinDesk has begun reaching out to exchanges to ask about their Solana transaction setup.
Even so, at press time Wednesday, a number of exchanges were reporting problems with Solana deposits and withdrawals. Among them: Binance, Coinbase and Crypto.com.
The chain’s native SOL token was already trading lower Wednesday when the outage began around noon Eastern; it continued its 24-hour slide and was down nearly 13% around 8:30 p.m. ET, trading at $39.98, according to CoinMarketCap.

Durable nonces

Federa said durable nonces represented “an incredibly small percentage” of transactions on Solana until recently. The technology has been growing in popularity among exchanges. In cryptography, a nonce is a random number used for a specific purpose.
“This was probably a bug that existed for a while but never really became an issue because it isn't something that most people use,” Federa said.
A durable nonce is a way in which a transaction can be signed offline ahead of time, without requiring a recent block hash (which expires after two minutes). Usage has recently increased, particularly by exchanges, possibly due to their cold storage setups.
— Laine | stakewiz.com (@laine_sa_) June 1, 2022
Durable nonces on Solana are designed for token-holders users with complex offline signing setups that can’t always prep their transactions fast enough for the speedy network.
For example, a custodian that signs Solana transactions with two air-gapped computers might not be able to finish the job within a single block. Normal transactions on Solana would fail in this scenario. Durable nonces give the token-holder time to work.
What happened on Wednesday was a failure in Solana’s ability to handle durable nonces. Instead of treating these niche inbounds as a single transaction, the network’s validators double-counted them as a single transaction at two different block heights, Federa said. This impossible situation effectively broke Solana’s consensus mechanism.
In a tweet, Laine from Stakewiz, a Solana validator operator, said the bug was “known” and was being fixed prior to Wednesday’s events. It “hadn’t been triggered in this form previously,” they said.
The network was slowly coming back to life on Wednesday evening as key infrastructure pieces such as RPC nodes resumed work.
View full text