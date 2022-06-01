GameStop Reports $76.9M in Proceeds From Sales of Digital Assets in First Quarter

Video game retailer GameStop (GME) – reporting its quarterly results – received a cash flow boost of $76.9 million from the sale of IMX tokens it had received as part of its partnership with NFT scaling platform Immutable.

GameStop in February sold the IMX tokens it had been granted as part of its deal with Immutable, generating $76.9 million in proceeds. Overall, the company reported negative cash flow for the quarter of $236.3 million.

GameStop also took note of continued steps to support the recent launch of its digital asset wallet, and its intention to open its NFT marketplace during Q2.

Speaking on the earnings call, management said the wallet has seen "significant" downloads from the Chrome app store. "We firmly believe that digital assets are core to the future of gaming," said CEO Matt Furlong.