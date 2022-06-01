Binance Market Update (2022-06-01)





The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.25T, down by -4.31% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,875 and $31,959 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,104, down by -4.89%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include AKRO , WAVES , and T , up by 40%, 20%, and 18%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: