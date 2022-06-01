copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-06-01)
Binance
2022-06-01 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.25T, down by -4.31% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,875 and $31,959 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,104, down by -4.89%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include AKRO, WAVES, and T, up by 40%, 20%, and 18%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Binance Labs Closes $500M Investment Fund to Boost Blockchain, Web3, and Value-Building Technologies
Binance Labs closes a new $500 million investment fund with support from leading global institutional investors.
- eBay launches its NFT collection on Polygon
Polygon announced via Twitter that e-commerce platform eBay has launched its first-ever NFT collection on the Polygon blockchain.
- Ethereum Testnet Beacon Chain Goes Live for Upcoming Merge
Tim Beiko announced on Tuesday that the Ropsten Beacon Chain had been launched as a testnet for Ethereum users.
- Glassnode: Bitcoin Holders Show Strong Accumulation For First Time in Months
Latest data from Glassnode shows investors in the Bitcoin market have shown strong accumulation behavior recently.
- Sandbox to Host its First Pride Celebrations
The Sandbox metaverse plans to host this important cultural experience that highlights diversity, community, and various industries in Web3.
- Polygon Increases KYC Scrutiny of Potential Investments and Grants in India
Polygon is requiring extensive KYC details to provide funding, investments, grants or financial support to potential partners in India,
- Market Wrap: Bitcoin Rises to $32K, Outperforming Altcoins
Bitcoin (BTC) is showing signs of life following nine consecutive weeks of losses.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $6.678 (-22.89%)
- ETH: $1819.54 (-6.06%)
- BNB: $303.2 (-4.98%)
- XRP: $0.402 (-3.16%)
- ADA: $0.5566 (-7.33%)
- SOL: $41.25 (-9.66%)
- DOGE: $0.08179 (-5.11%)
- DOT: $9.6 (-6.71%)
- TRX: $0.08535 (+5.18%)
- AVAX: $24.27 (-7.30%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- AKRO/BUSD (+40%)
- WAVES/BUSD (+20%)
- T/BUSD (+18%)
