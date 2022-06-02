Former OpenSea Exec Charged With NFT Insider Trading

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Visa Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Former OpenSea Exec Charged With NFT Insider Trading

Anvesh Reddy-Coingape
2022-06-02 02:37
Following reports of insider trading last year, OpenSea said it was conducting a thorough third party review of the incident. The platform said it initiated countermeasures to make sure such incidents do not repeat.
The NFT marketplace executive was on Wednesday charged with the first-ever digital asset insider trading scheme. A press release by the U.S. department of justice said the defendant allegedly traded on inside information about NFTs. The statement added that the NFTs were scheduled to be featured on OpenSea’s homepage.
In this connection, Chastain was on Wednesday arrested in New York. The department said he will be presented in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Insider Trading Charges

U.S. attorney Damian Williams said,
“NFTs might be new, but this type of criminal scheme is not. As alleged, Nathaniel Chastain betrayed OpenSea by using its confidential business information to make money for himself. Today’s charges demonstrate the commitment of this office to stamping out insider trading, whether it occurs on the stock market or the blockchain.”
Meanwhile, FBI assistant director-in-charge Michael J. Driscoll said Chastain launched an age-old scheme to commit insider trading. He committed the scheme by using his knowledge of confidential information to purchase dozens of NFTs before they featured on the platform.
“With the emergence of any new investment tool, such as blockchain supported non-fungible tokens, there are those who will exploit vulnerabilities for their own gain. The FBI will continue to aggressively pursue actors who choose to manipulate the market in this way.”
The attorney stated that Chastain was responsible for selecting NFTs that featured on the NFT platform. As part of his employment, Chastain was responsible for selecting NFTs to be featured on OpenSea’s homepage, it said.
“From at least in or about June 2021 to at least in or about September 2021, Chastain used OpenSea’s confidential business information.” The information was about what NFTs were going to be featured on the homepage to secretly purchase dozens of NFTs shortly before they were featured.
View full text