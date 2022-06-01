Kanye West Plans to Launch NFTs

The American rapper filed for a trademark application around his Yeezus brand. According to Josh Gerben, a trademark attorney, Kanye West filed 17 applications for trademark recently. The attorney informed on Twitter:

“Kanye West has filed 17 new trademark applications around his YEEZUS name. The filings indicate an intent to launch YEEZUS-branded amusement parks, NFT’s, toys and more.”

The trademark application appears to have been filed on May 27 in the name of Mascotte Holdings, Inc, which is West’s company. In the application filed to the U.S. patent and trademark office, the rapper has filed for the Yeezus trademark under various categories.

Yeezus Crypto & NFTs

The stand-out category is ‘Blockchain-based currencies and non-fungible tokens’. Other notable goods and services include amusement parks, physical and online retail stores, cosmetics, and campaign buttons. The list also includes household items, toys, games, and sporting equipment, indicating the rapper’s big plans in store in the long term.

Kanye West NFT plans could mean a massive thrust to the crypto community, in that he also plans to launch projects in the crypto token space. Many big names have already joined the crypto bandwagon but a Kanye West NFT was a major missing.