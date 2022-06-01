copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-06-01)
Binance
2022-06-01 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.27T, down by -3.45% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $30,671 and $32,378 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,709, down by -4.22%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include AKRO, T, and SXP, up by 17%, 17%, and 10%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Binance Labs Closes $500M Investment Fund to Boost Blockchain, Web3, and Value-Building Technologies
Binance Labs closes a new $500 million investment fund with support from leading global institutional investors.
- eBay launches its NFT collection on Polygon
Polygon announced via Twitter that e-commerce platform eBay has launched its first-ever NFT collection on the Polygon blockchain.
- Ethereum Testnet Beacon Chain Goes Live for Upcoming Merge
Tim Beiko announced on Tuesday that the Ropsten Beacon Chain had been launched as a testnet for Ethereum users.
- Glassnode: Bitcoin Holders Show Strong Accumulation For First Time in Months
Latest data from Glassnode shows investors in the Bitcoin market have shown strong accumulation behavior recently.
- Sandbox to Host its First Pride Celebrations
The Sandbox metaverse plans to host this important cultural experience that highlights diversity, community, and various industries in Web3.
- Polygon Increases KYC Scrutiny of Potential Investments and Grants in India
Polygon is requiring extensive KYC details to provide funding, investments, grants or financial support to potential partners in India,
- Market Wrap: Bitcoin Rises to $32K, Outperforming Altcoins
Bitcoin (BTC) is showing signs of life following nine consecutive weeks of losses.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $6.5802 (-28.54%)
- ETH: $1876.81 (-5.64%)
- BNB: $304.9 (-5.19%)
- XRP: $0.4075 (-2.30%)
- ADA: $0.5684 (-10.43%)
- SOL: $42.9 (-7.54%)
- DOGE: $0.08391 (-1.94%)
- DOT: $9.99 (-4.22%)
- TRX: $0.08803 (+8.42%)
- AVAX: $24.68 (-8.96%)
Top gainers on Binance:
