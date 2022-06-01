Binance Market Update (2022-06-01)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.27T, down by -3.45% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $30,671 and $32,378 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,709, down by -4.22%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include AKRO , T , and SXP , up by 17%, 17%, and 10%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: