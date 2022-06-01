The Sandbox announces a partnership with the People of Crypto Lab

The Sandbox announced via a blog post on Tuesday that it has partnered with the People of Crypto Lab (POC). The partnership will see the two entities build the first diversity, equity and inclusivity hub in the metaverse. The Sandbox added that the new hub will launch on 24 June 2022 during a special “Belonging Week” event where The Sandbox will open ahead of its Alpha Season 3 to celebrate its differences, boldly reaffirming the importance of an equitable Web3, the team added.

The Sandbox is a virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain, where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences.
















