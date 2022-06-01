NBAxNFT intergrates Chainlink data feeds

The Chainlink team announced via Twitter on Tuesday that NBAxNFT has integrated the Chainlink data feeds on its platform. NBAxNFT is using Chainlink data feeds to help enable its 2022 NBAPlayoffs dynamic NFTs to transform based upon players' on-court performance and achievements.

