Uno Re joins the Kava Pioneer Program

The Kava Network team announced via Twitter on Tuesday that Uno Re has joined its Pioneer program. Kava added that Uno Re grants users insurance on crypto assets to ensure users invest safely.

Kava

aims to become the default DeFi platform by providing stablecoins and decentralized lending against all major crypto assets.

KAVA

is up by less than 1% in the last 24 hours and is trading at $2.750 at press time.