Chainlink VRF V2 is now live on Polygon

Polygon announced via a blog post on Tuesday that Chainlink’s Verifiable Random Function (VRF) V2 is now live on its blockchain.

Polygon said its developers can now leverage Chainlink VRF v2 in their decentralized applications to help secure NFT minting, generate fair outcomes in blockchain-based games, and enable a wide range of additional use cases across DeFi, DAO governance, and more.

Polygon (previously Matic Network) is the first well-structured, easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its core component is Polygon SDK, a modular, flexible framework that supports building multiple types of applications. MATIC is up by 2% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.643.

Chainlink Network (LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain. LINK is up by more than 1% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $7.57 at press time.











