eBay launches its NFT collection on Polygon

Polygon announced via Twitter that e-commerce platform eBay has launched its first-ever NFT collection on the Polygon blockchain. eBay will be launching 13 limited-edition digital collectibles in collaboration with Web3 platform OneOf as its first-ever NFT collection. The first drop features ice hockey legend Wayne Gretzky in 3D animated Sports Illustrated covers.

Polygon (previously Matic Network) is the first platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its core component is Polygon SDK, a modular, flexible framework that supports building multiple types of applications.

MATIC is up by 2% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.643.











